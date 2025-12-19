Remembering Mike Campbell, former Mariners pitcher, 1964-2025

Family, friends, and fans are mourning Mike Campbell, former pitcher for the Mariners and other major-league baseball teams, and sharing this remembrance, which we’re publishing followed by a statement from the M’s:

Michael T. Campbell

1964-2025

With profound sadness, the family of Mike Campbell announces that he passed away suddenly on December 15.

Mike grew up in Alki and attended West Seattle High School and Newport High School in Bellevue and the University of Hawaii.

Mike realized his childhood dream in 1985 when he was drafted by the hometown team, the Mariners. He pitched for the M’s, Rangers, Padres, and Cubs during his baseball career.

Mike will be remembered for his friendly, easy-going way, making people laugh, and as truly one of the nicest people you could hope to meet. He had a passion for travel, going often to Kihei, Hawaii (his favorite place), golfing, and spending time with family and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Judith and Thomas Campbell, and brother-in-law Jeffery Syverson. He is survived by his brothers Mathew, Timothy (Lorrie), sisters Erin (Sean) Halley, Gillian Syverson, aunt Nancy Pomeroy, ex-wife/close friend Michelle Baker, former mother-in-law/close friend Mary Anne Kilgore, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his sweet dog Hana, who all miss him terribly.

A gathering to celebrate Mike’s life will be announced at a later date.