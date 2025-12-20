West Seattle, Washington

20 Saturday

READER REPORT: Two West Seattle Bridge crashes

December 20, 2025 7:01 pm
Reported by a reader:

#1: Truck with ~30 ft long boat on trailer is turned around wrong way but stationary on the West Seattle Eastbound to the right side of the shoulder at the WA99 exit. Emergency vehicles signaling to move around.

# 2: White Jeep off-road (at least the passenger side airbag went off) right after Admiral off-ramp from West Seattle Bridge Westbound. While emergency crews are onsite, the accident has closed the right lane, making a dangerous exit off of the West Seattle Bridge at Admiral.

So far, emergency-radio exchanges indicate neither resulted in a serious injury.

