West Seattle, Washington

05 Wednesday

FOLLOWUP: ‘SS Minnow’ finally removed from Don Armeni Boat Ramp

November 5, 2025 2:12 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

2:12 PM: Thanks to Stewart L. for the report and photos. The boat that’s been occupying a parking spot at Don Armeni Boat Ramp – the Gooey, recently renamed “SS Minnow” by an onlooker with a ’60s-TV-show memory – has finally been removed. Stewart watched the tow crew arrive and take on the task:

He says, “They picked it up, swung it into position; a large boat trailer came, the boat was put on the trailer, the engine was picked up and put in the boat, and soon they will haul it away!” He says a crew was cleaning up the parking space post-removal, too. It’s been two months since the boat first made news after multiple reports that it appeared to be sinking; one month ago, Seattle Parks told us that once the boat was removed, the city will seek reimbursement via the state’s Derelict Vessel Removal Program.

ADDED 3:14 PM: Another pic from Stewart L. – the actual departure:

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: 'SS Minnow' finally removed from Don Armeni Boat Ramp"

  • Marcus November 5, 2025 (2:34 pm)
    Scary that you need to explain where the S.S. Minnow reference originated. Tells me too many people are younger. Them were the days when TV was corny fun. Something we have lost. Dawn Wells who played Mary Ann was an early Covid victim. RIP. Nice to have the old reference.

  • Margaret November 5, 2025 (2:45 pm)
    This whole story is ripe for a podcast!

