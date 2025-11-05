FOLLOWUP: ‘SS Minnow’ finally removed from Don Armeni Boat Ramp

2:12 PM: Thanks to Stewart L. for the report and photos. The boat that’s been occupying a parking spot at Don Armeni Boat Ramp – the Gooey, recently renamed “SS Minnow” by an onlooker with a ’60s-TV-show memory – has finally been removed. Stewart watched the tow crew arrive and take on the task:

He says, “They picked it up, swung it into position; a large boat trailer came, the boat was put on the trailer, the engine was picked up and put in the boat, and soon they will haul it away!” He says a crew was cleaning up the parking space post-removal, too. It’s been two months since the boat first made news after multiple reports that it appeared to be sinking; one month ago, Seattle Parks told us that once the boat was removed, the city will seek reimbursement via the state’s Derelict Vessel Removal Program.

ADDED 3:14 PM: Another pic from Stewart L. – the actual departure: