West Seattle, Washington

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Brown water in Admiral area

June 17, 2026 2:29 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news

We’ve received multiple brown-water reports from the Admiral area. One person says it’s apparently because of Seattle Fire hydrant testing in the area, which is a common cause, but it’s not the only possibility, so if it happens to you, please call the Seattle Public Utilities round-the-clock number at 206-386-1800. Discolored water is usually the result of sediment – mostly rust – stirred up in the lines because of a change in the flow, like hydrant testing, or a line break, or a major fire response. There is some repair work mapped right now in Upper Alki, but the affected areae seems too small to have reached Admiral.

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1 Reply to "Brown water in Admiral area"

  • McD June 17, 2026 (2:36 pm)
    Reply

    Rusty brown water in Admiral area! Called SPU- they confirmed fire hydrant testing in the area. Also said it can take up to 24 hrs for the sediment in pipeline to settle down. Uck!

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