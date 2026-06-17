Brown water in Admiral area

We’ve received multiple brown-water reports from the Admiral area. One person says it’s apparently because of Seattle Fire hydrant testing in the area, which is a common cause, but it’s not the only possibility, so if it happens to you, please call the Seattle Public Utilities round-the-clock number at 206-386-1800. Discolored water is usually the result of sediment – mostly rust – stirred up in the lines because of a change in the flow, like hydrant testing, or a line break, or a major fire response. There is some repair work mapped right now in Upper Alki, but the affected areae seems too small to have reached Admiral.