Lee’s Produce in South Delridge mourns ‘heart and soul’ Nam Suk Nasatka, 1950-2025

Thanks for the tips and photo. Lee’s Produce Market, a South Delridge/White Center fixture for more than 40 years, is mourning its “heart and soul,” Nam Suk Nasatka. She died this past Monday at age 75. A Seattle Times magazine story from 2017 says she started working at Lee’s in 1983 and bought the business a decade later. As the photo shows, a memorial is set up at the market. That’s all we know so far; we will update with anything we find out about a service/gathering.