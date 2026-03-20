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SCAM ALERT: Official-looking, ‘sophisticated’ … and fake

March 20, 2026 5:22 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sent this warning about a scam that looks official enough to fool people:

Recently people have been getting scam notices for King County District Court hearings that seem official and are very sophisticated.

The attached example is NOT a notice from King County District Court. It is a scam notice, according to District Court. It is important that people do not click the QR code or send money.

People are advised to contact King County District Court if they have any questions about a hearing notice they have received.

The KCPAO says the fake notices have been received by both email and text.

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2 Replies to "SCAM ALERT: Official-looking, 'sophisticated' ... and fake"

  • Julia March 20, 2026 (5:40 pm)
    Reply

    The “state seal” is just gibberish.

  • Daniel March 20, 2026 (6:06 pm)
    Reply

    As a general rule, never click any link in an email, or scan any QR code in an email.  If you get an email from an institution (bank, company, government, whatever), go to their website manually, not by clicking through from the email.

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