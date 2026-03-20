SCAM ALERT: Official-looking, ‘sophisticated’ … and fake

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sent this warning about a scam that looks official enough to fool people:

Recently people have been getting scam notices for King County District Court hearings that seem official and are very sophisticated.

The attached example is NOT a notice from King County District Court. It is a scam notice, according to District Court. It is important that people do not click the QR code or send money.

People are advised to contact King County District Court if they have any questions about a hearing notice they have received.