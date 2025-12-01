Here’s the West Seattle list for your Monday, from our Event Calendar and Holiday Guide!

(One more look at Sunday’s splendor – photo by James Bratsanos, looking at Manchester and The Brothers)

Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (got something to add? please send info!):

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Bring donations of warm clothing to the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm weekdays.

OTHER DONATION DRIVES … are listed in our Holiday Guide, and we’re continuing to add more – whatever you can give, whenever you can give!

ROTARY FESTIVAL OF MINI-TREES: Last week to see the Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s decorated mini-trees at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW), 9 am-5 pm through Thursday – then Thursday night you can bid on them at a holiday reception!

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: The Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees opens for public drop-in viewing starting this morning, 9 am-noon Mondays through Thursdays. You can vote for your favorite(s) by bringing nonperishable food donation(s) to stack beneath it/them! (9140 California SW)

BABY STORY TIME: At Southwest Library, 12 pm-12:30 pm.

HOMEWORK HELP: Free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

INTRO TO ZEN: Quarterly free event at 5:30 pm, preceding weekly meditation at Fauntleroy Church, as featured below. (9140 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play tonight! Every-other-week Monday music quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm sessions … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are welcome to enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: South-end Monday night meditation – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

