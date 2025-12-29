HELPING: Three local restaurants part of 40+-business benefit for growers hit by flooding

Though our area escaped the deluge that had catastrophic effects for many people elsewhere in our state, we’re affected too – particularly because of the huge losses suffered by regional farmers. Three local restaurants are part of an upcoming benefit for them – the announcement comes from the event host, Alki’s Driftwood Restaurant:

Seattle’s restaurant community is coming together to support the farmers who make our work possible.

On January 5, over 40 Seattle-area businesses and restaurants will unite for a fundraiser benefiting The Good Farmer Fund, providing emergency relief to Washington farmers impacted by recent flooding and extreme weather. The fundraiser will take place during Driftwood’s 3rd Anniversary Party, hosted at Driftwood Restaurant in West Seattle.

Farmers are the foundation of our industry. They grow our food, care for the land, and sustain our local food system often while operating on razor-thin margins. When disaster strikes, restaurants feel it too. This event is our chance to give back and show up for the people who make what we do possible.

100% of the raffle tickets sold will benefit The Good Farmer Fund, a program of Neighborhood Farmers Markets, which has distributed more than $790,000 in emergency financial relief to small farms across Washington since 2008.

Raffle items include:

Gift Cards

Tasting Menus

Private Dinners

Cooking Classes

Coffee Experiences

Baked Goods

Sport Tickets

Participating restaurants of note include:

Atoma

Archipelago

Beast and Cleaver

Corson Building

Driftwood

Il Nido

Off Alley

Pancita

Pidgin Cooperative

Surrel

TOMO

The event will be an open-house–style anniversary celebration on January 5 at 4 pm till 8 pm. Drawing happens at 8 pm, Event Ticket includes light bites, Coffee, Music and Fellowship. Drinks will be made available for purchase throughout the night.

Raffle Tickets Can be Purchased here: givebutter.com/GoodFarmerFundEvent

Entry tickets to the event sold separately here: 3rd Anniversary Celebration!