FOLLOWUP: What the city says about this week’s two West Seattle encampment sweeps

Three days after a death at the encampment near Rotary Viewpoint Park (35th/Alaska) and West Seattle Stadium, city crews swept the area – “resolution” is the official city term. But it wasn’t a reaction to the death; the city had told a reader – in November 7 communication on which we were CC’d – that the site was “elevated to be resolved soon, pending availability of the necessary shelter resources.” Then another reader told us late Wednesday that they had seen crews there earlier in the day. So we followed up with the city’s Unified Care Team spokesperson Kate Jacobs, who confirmed:

Rotary Viewpoint Park/West Seattle Stadium vicinity: The Unified Care Team completed resolutions at two unauthorized encampments in this area on December 3 after official notice was posted on November 29. UCT outreach counselors offered shelter and supportive services to all 30 people residing across the two locations. Four offers were accepted.

(WSB photo, 16th/Barton, Tuesday)

We also asked about the results of the city operation reported here Tuesday at 16th/Barton, long an RV encampment zone. Jacobs replied:

SW Barton: UCT outreach counselors offered shelter and supportive services to both individuals residing at this location. Neither offer was accepted.

Jacobs said that’s not the end of their work at those sites:

Outreach counselors will continue engaging with people who declined resources to learn more about each person’s needs and keep building trust. It often takes numerous interactions before someone is willing to accept services, shelter, or complete an assessment for permanent supportive housing.

The reader who tipped us about the stadium/Rotary Viewpoint Park sweep wondered if the people there had had much notice, so we asked Jacobs about the current policy: