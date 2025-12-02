City crews in 16th/Barton RV-encampment area

A few days ago, we noticed “no parking” signs up on SW Barton for today through Thursday, both sides of 16th SW, in an area known for RV camping. The city info-flyer attached to some of the signs listed the purpose as “remediation” – cleanup – as part of the Clean City program. On the day we saw the signs, RVs had already cleared out of the west block, but were still in view on the east side. So we went by to check this morning; no RVs in sight on either block, but city Parking Enforcement officers were there (above), and while we were there, a flatbed tow truck arrived, apparently for the livestock trailer left east of 16th:

We’re following up with the city’s Unified Care Team.