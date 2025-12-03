CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect charged in apartment gunfire case

The man arrested and jailed after gunfire in a West Seattle Junction apartment on Monday is now charged. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 67-year-old Lottis D. Morgan with second-degree domestic-violence assault. He was taken into custody after the incident in the Alaska House building north of Junction Plaza Park around 10 am Monday. According to the charging documents, he fired a handgun twice at a six-months-pregnant 22-year-old woman to whom he is related – no one was hit – and also threatened to kill others in the apartment. He has a criminal record from the early 2000s, including a previous domestic-violence assault conviction, and the court documents say police have been called twice before regarding incidents involving him and the current victim. He remains in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.