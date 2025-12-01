WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man arrested after gunfire in Junction building

(Added: Reader photo. Alaska House is building on the left)

11:12 AM: Thanks for the tips. The situation that’s been unfolding this past hour at the Alaska House apartments in The Junction (on 42nd just north of Junction Plaza Park) started with a report of gunfire in an apartment and a man threatening people, in what’s described as a domestic-violence situation. Police have one suspect in custody and found “live rounds” plus at least one bullet hole in an apartment on the 8th floor. A gun was recovered, according to police radio. More info as we get it.

11:23 AM: So far, police have reported finding a shotgun but not the pistol they believe the suspect fired (the rounds that were found were described as .22). No injuries reported but medics were called to check out a pregnant woman who was one of the people allegedly threatened.