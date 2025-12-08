BIZNOTES: ‘Pray for Snow’; Baked Alaska; new clinic; national award

Four biznotes this afternoon!

‘PRAY FOR SNOW’ PARTY: Lots of rain down here doesn’t necessarily translate into lots of rain up there – yet – as our 4 pm screengrab from the Stevens Pass summit traffic cam shows. But West Seattle’s winter-sports shop Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) is keeping the faith with a “Pray for Snow” party this Thursday night, writes Lauren from M2SO:

We are throwing a party this Thursday, December 11th, starting at 6 pm. The event will be at our shop, ski parking lot style. We will be giving away a pair of skis, have a free hot-wax table set up, and a fire pit outside. We’d love to see people there.

Mountain to Sound Outfitters recently celebrated its 16th anniversary – opening on Black Friday in 2009.

BAKED ALASKA: Shug’s Mini at California SW and SW Charlestown has a wintry dessert special for you to preorder and bake and serve at home:

We are offering the community an opportunity to experience one of the best ice cream desserts around! Shug’s Soda Fountain & Ice Cream is selling Baked Alaska’s. This holiday cake is layered with peppermint and chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake, and insulating meringue. The cakes will be baked at home when the time is right! We are accepting pre-orders for the season, with pickup available on December 21-23. The cost is $65.

Shug’s says one Baked Alaska will serve 6 to 8 people. You can pre-order at the shop or online at shugssodafountain.com.

UPWARD OPENS: In October, we mentioned that Upward PT was taking over the Morgan Junction space that held Paper Boat Booksellers (WSB sponsor) before their move to 4522 California SW in The Junction. Now they’re officially open, according to this anouncement we received from Dr. Linn Zhang:

I wanted to let West Seattle residents know that there’s a new PT clinic at 6040 California Ave SW. It just opened this week, and we are so excited to be serving this neighborhood. We specialize in rehabbing and prepping runners, hikers, swimmers and outdoor enthusiasts of all levels! Find us at upwardptseattle.com or on Instagram

.

RAMBO TOTAL PEST CONTROL INDUSTRY AWARD: Rambo Total Pest Control (WSB sponsor), whose founder has generations of West Seattle roots, is proud that a longtime staffer has received a national award:

Rambo Total Pest Control proudly announces that Christopher Somers earns ACE Professional Award, a national recognition presented by the Entomological Society of America for excellence in structural pest management. This national recognition honors an outstanding Associate Certified Entomologist (ACE) who demonstrates exceptional contributions to the field of structural pest management and serves as a leader within the industry.

Christopher Somers joined Rambo Total Pest Control in 2013 and has steadily grown into a leadership role marked by technical knowledge, commitment to quality, and dedication to professional growth. The ACE Professional Award is presented annually to a single individual who exemplifies excellence in pest management industry participation, internal organizational development, community impact, and mentorship of future professionals. Somers’ recognition reflects his exceptional contributions across all these criteria over the past decade. The Entomological Society of America selects one ACE each year for this distinction, making it one of the most competitive awards in the pest control field.

Though Rambo’s HQ is in Puyallup, founder Luke Rambo has deep West Seattle roots and has many clients in this area.