BIZNOTES: Summerland grand opening, new tenant for ex-bookstore space, pizza change

OPEN HOUSE AT THE SUMMERLAND: Avian King‘s new North Admiral business at 2233 California SW is welcoming visitors this Sunday:

The Summerland is a sanctuary for movement, ceremony and soul. A soul-led wellness studio, for yoga, ritual haircutting, sound and energy healing. Currently in our soft opening phase, we are hosting an open house soft launch event this Sunday 11/2 from 12-3, in honor of Samhain and Dia de Los Muertos. There will be a community altar, if anyone wants to bring an offering for a loved one. A flower, candle, photo, note etc. Info about the studio is on the website at www.thesummerland.studio

We featured Avian in our coverage of last Friday’s Admiral District Trick-or-Treat.

NEW TENANT FOR EX-BOOKSTORE SPACE: Thanks to Mike for the tip. Eight months after Paper Boat Booksellers (WSB sponsor) moved out (now in The Junction at 4522 California SW), a new tenant has uncloaked for 6040 California SW, continuing West Seattle’s newest hot business trend, clinics:

The website for Upward says the sports-physical-therapy clinic has two locations already, in Georgetown and Frelard.

PIZZA CHANGE: Today is the last day that Shawn Millard, founder of West of Chicago Pizza, will be there. A little more than 3 years after West of Chicago moved into the former Chaco Canyon location (3770 SW Alaska), the restaurant announced he’s leaving:

… After 6.5 years of creating the delicious pizzas you’ve come to love, our head chef, Shawn Millard, will be leaving us to pursue new opportunities and his last day will be October 31st. If you’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Shawn since we began West of Chicago in April of 2019, you know that he brings a level of passion and caring for both his food and our customers that is unmatched. His dedication to quality and creativity has helped make West of Chicago Pizza Company what it is today, and we’re so grateful for everything he’s contributed. If you’re wondering what happens to the food, fear not! We want to assure you that the menu, quality, and exceptional customer service you expect from us aren’t going anywhere. Our talented kitchen team will continue serving the same deep-dish pies, thin crusts, salads, and sandwiches with the high standards and warm smiles that you’ve come to know and trust. … We look forward to continuing to serve you for many years to come.

We reached out to West of Chicago to find out more about what’s next for Millard; no response yet.