WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Ebikes stolen in garage burglary – and someone else’s items dumped nearby

The report is from K, in Fauntleroy east of central Lincoln Park:

Early Friday morning our garage was (burglarized) of two e-bikes, a chain saw, and a bicycle pump. We’ve filed a police report. One light blue Specialized Vado model:

The second one is a brown Giant Liv model. Police report (temporary) number: T00056078

Also:

This morning, I found some first-aid kit contents and medical goods and a bag marked “Medical Trainee” tossed in the bushes near our home, as well as a sweatshirt from a local business. I was able to return the sweatshirt to its owner, but he didn’t recognize the other goods. The police non-emergency dispatcher said an officer would stop by to recover the goods.