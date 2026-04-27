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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Ebikes stolen in garage burglary – and someone else’s items dumped nearby

April 27, 2026 3:04 pm
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 |   Crime | West Seattle news

The report is from K, in Fauntleroy east of central Lincoln Park:

Early Friday morning our garage was (burglarized) of two e-bikes, a chain saw, and a bicycle pump. We’ve filed a police report. One light blue Specialized Vado model:

The second one is a brown Giant Liv model. Police report (temporary) number: T00056078

Also:

This morning, I found some first-aid kit contents and medical goods and a bag marked “Medical Trainee” tossed in the bushes near our home, as well as a sweatshirt from a local business. I was able to return the sweatshirt to its owner, but he didn’t recognize the other goods. The police non-emergency dispatcher said an officer would stop by to recover the goods.

If you’re missing items like those, let us know and we’ll connect you.

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