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FOLLOWUP: Here’s the drug-dropoff total from Saturday’s Take-Back Day

April 27, 2026 12:52 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(WSB photo from Saturday, dropoff boxes in SW Precinct community room)

The total’s in from Saturday’s Drug Take-Back Day dropoffs at the Southwest Precinct. Crime Prevention Coordinator Matt Brown – one of three SPD personnel there when we stopped by – reports, “Thank you so much for all who participated! SW Precinct collected 155.36 lbs of expired medications (which was just barely less than the North Precinct at 156.1 lbs! We’ll get them next time in October). It was a fantastic turnout, and we really appreciated the way West Seattle responded.” Brown also notes that the next Southwest Precinct Advisory Council community meeting with police is tentatively set for May 28 – watch for a detailed announcement when confirmed.

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2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Here's the drug-dropoff total from Saturday's Take-Back Day"

  • oerthehillz April 27, 2026 (1:18 pm)
    Reply

    I often feel like the reason this is so important needs to get talked about more. It’s not just for expired meds, but also many homes who have services come through on a regular basis, are vulnerable to theft of whatever is in the medicine cabinet. If our elderly parents, for example, are unable to discard their unused opioids, but also have housekeepers or other caregivers coming through their home, they are at risk of theft. This is a huge issue that needs to be talked about. It happens more then we are aware.

  • Wendell April 27, 2026 (1:27 pm)
    Reply

    Ironic side note… The drug drop box at the QFC pharmacy was missing this past weekend.

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