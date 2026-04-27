FOLLOWUP: Here’s the drug-dropoff total from Saturday’s Take-Back Day

(WSB photo from Saturday, dropoff boxes in SW Precinct community room)

The total’s in from Saturday’s Drug Take-Back Day dropoffs at the Southwest Precinct. Crime Prevention Coordinator Matt Brown – one of three SPD personnel there when we stopped by – reports, “Thank you so much for all who participated! SW Precinct collected 155.36 lbs of expired medications (which was just barely less than the North Precinct at 156.1 lbs! We’ll get them next time in October). It was a fantastic turnout, and we really appreciated the way West Seattle responded.” Brown also notes that the next Southwest Precinct Advisory Council community meeting with police is tentatively set for May 28 – watch for a detailed announcement when confirmed.