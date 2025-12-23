BIZNOTE: Delridge Uptown Espresso closing

Thanks to Nathan for the tip that Delridge Uptown Espresso is closing. As soon as we got that note tonight, we went over to see if a sign was posted, as sometimes happens after closure announcements, and found the sign. you see above, saying that December 30th – a week from today – is the official closing date. It’s in a spot that will be disrupted if and when Sound Transit builds the Delridge station for West Seattle light rail, but even in the fastest-moving scenario, construction is still two-plus years away. The shop and other Uptowns have been operated since 2018 by Fonté, which took over after the sudden death of Uptown owner Dow Lucurell. We’ll be checking with them tomorrow about the reason(s) for the Delridge closure and the future of Uptown’s West Seattle Junction shop, which will be one of three remaining Uptown cafés; the mini-chain had six locations when Mr. Lucurell died.