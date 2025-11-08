WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30 notes!

(Hooded Merganser photographed at High Point Pond by Zutsea)

Here’s our West Seattle list for Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Kick-start your weekend with a run! West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

VACCINE CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), open to all, but follow that link to get an appointment first.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Both canceled this week because leader Julie is organizing the West Seattle Joiner Jamboree (see below!).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

BENEFIT JEWELRY SALE: 10 am to 5 pm at the old brewery in Georgetown (5700 Airport Way S.), organizers hope West Seattleites will come support their sale benefiting women’s shelters.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: Back in session again this week, 10:30 am, info in our calendar listing.

GRIEFSHARE: New session continues, 10:30 am at Grace Church, no charge (10323 28th SW)

WEST SEATTLE JOINER JAMBOREE: Today’s biggest event! 11 am-3 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – people from more than 50 local groups, organizations, clubs, coalitions will be there so you can find out what they’re doing and how to get involved. (The participant and activity lineup is in our calendar listing.) Also: Donation drives for warm clothing and nonperishable food (bring donations if you can!), entertainment, refreshments, raffles. (We’ll be reporting “live” – see you there.)

CAPERS HOME HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Visit the store in The Junction – celebrating its 40th anniversary! – to see what’s in the spotlight this holiday season, 11 am-4 pm – details in our preview. (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor)

INTERNATIONAL GAMES MONTH: Every Saturday this month, drop in to play at the South Park Library (8604 8th Ave. S.) – today, classic board games!

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 1-3 pm, prospective families are invited to visit independent K-5 Tilden School, as previewed here. (4105 California SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Chief Sealth IHS plays Cedarcrest for the district championship in volleyball, 1 pm at Evergreen HS in White Center (630 SW 116th).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

SUPER SMASH SATURDAYS: 1-10 pm at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs).

STEM DAY AT OUNCES: 2-5 pm, part of the proceeds – including Burbs Burgers – benefit Louisa Boren STEM K-8, with free family-friendly activities including Girls Rock Math. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

CONCERT BENEFITING WESTSIDE NEIGHBORS SHELTER: 4 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), the West Seattle-based Boeing Employees Choir performs to raise money for the shelter as the cold nights approach. $15 suggested donation at the door.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Chorando na Chuva performs. All ages, no charge.

CONCERT AT ALKI ARTS: Christopher Rayne performs at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), 6 pm. $20 requested at the door, for the musician.

THE DRIVE THROUGH AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Free in-store album-release show by The Drive Through, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: At 8 pm tonight it’s Vinnie Guidera and the Dead Birds, Upwell, Atomic Pines, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Topspin at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes as usual with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!