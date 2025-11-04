WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: K-5 Tilden School open house on Saturday

It’s school-planning season, so many schools are offering open houses and tours. This Saturday, prospective elementary families are invited to tour independent Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) – here’s the announcement so you can plan ahead:

Tilden School will host its Fall Open House on Saturday, November 8, from 1:00–3:00 p.m. Families are invited to drop by anytime during the event to tour the campus, learn more about the school’s academic program and community, and meet faculty, administrators, current parents, and alumni.

Open Houses at Tilden provide families an opportunity to explore the school’s foundational academic principles and discover what makes this independent K–5 school unique!

Those unable to attend this weekend will have additional opportunities during Winter Open House sessions on Saturday, December 6, 2025, and Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 10:00 a.m.–noon.

There are select openings for grades 1-5! Applications are available online at tildenschool.org.

For more information, contact Jennifer Trise at info@tildenschool.org