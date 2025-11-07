WEEKEND PREVIEW: Holiday open house Saturday at CAPERS Home – with a big anniversary

We’re a week into November and the holiday season is roaring ahead. Another longtime business’s popular holiday open house happens tomorrow! Here’s the full announcement from CAPERS Home (WSB sponsor):

CAPERS Home, West Seattle’s destination for distinctive home décor, entertaining essentials, and thoughtful gifts, is delighted to invite the community to its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests are invited to step into the spirit of the season as CAPERS unveils its enchanting holiday décor collection. The event will feature exclusive in-store specials, festive beverages and bites, and a touch of holiday magic to inspire joyful entertaining and gifting.

This year’s celebration holds special meaning as CAPERS Home marks 40 years of curating elegant, globally inspired products that bring warmth and style to Seattle homes.

“Our Holiday Open House is one of our favorite traditions,” says CAPERS owner Lisa Myers. “It’s a chance to thank our customers, showcase the season’s most beautiful looks, and help our community find inspiration for gatherings and giving.”

The event is open to the general public, and especially invites those who love decorating, travel, and the art of home entertaining to connect, shop, and celebrate the start of the holiday season in style.