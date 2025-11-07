WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Driver arrested after crashing stolen truck; garage break-ins

Three West Seattle Crime Watch items this evening:

DUI ARREST AFTER STOLEN-TRUCK CRASH: We asked SPD for followup info on this one this morning, as last night’s radio exchanges were too chaotic to be sure what happened. Their answer came in the form of an SPD Blotter post this afternoon, with photos including this one:

Police say the driver of that truck came to SPD attention near Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Juneau around 11:30 pm after he crashed into that tree while driving “at a high rate of speed.” According to police, the driver ran when the officer approached the truck, but was caught. They subsequently learned the Ford Ranger had been stolen from Tukwila; they found the ignition was damaged, and a pair of pliers was on the floorboard. After they arrested the suspect, officers say he “kicked the cop car’s partition and made shooting threats toward the officers. Police took him to a nearby hospital for a search warrant for blood-alcohol evidence.” He subsequently was booked into jail for investigation of stolen-vehicle possession, DUI, hit-run, obstructing police, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and harassment (threats). We’re still working to find out the suspect’s status, as he might have had a probable-cause hearing this afternoon.

Two reader reports:

GARAGE BREAK-IN: Jon reports this happened last Sunday night, and included a security-camera image: