WEEKEND GIVING: Ways to do it this weekend in West Seattle

Reminders about some of the ways you can give this weekend if you’re able to – clothing as well as food:

CLOTHING, FOOD DRIVES AT JOINER JAMBOREE: Tomorrow brings the first-ever West Seattle Joiner Jamboree (11 am-3 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 3050 California SW) and it includes warm-clothing and food drives, organizers remind us:

The Admiral Congregational United Church of Christ will have a volunteer group at our entrance collecting Warm Clothing for distribution to our Westside Neighbors Shelter and Westside Interfaith Network — both groups have tables at the Jamboree. The White Center Food Bank will have a barrel to accept non-perishable food donations at the event entry.

WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK DRIVE AT PCC: Almost directly across the street from the Jamboree, West Seattle Food Bank will be on site at PCC West Seattle (2749 California SW; WSB sponsor) both days this weekend as the store kicks off another donation drive for WSFB, as previewed here – you can give either money or nonperishable food.

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY WSFB DRIVE CONTINUES: In a comment on last night’s event coverage, Shelby from West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) said the store will continue its WSFB drive through the weekend. Last night they matched more than $6,000 in monetary donations for the food bank, for a total $12,000+ donation with the one-night special match, and they’re hoping customers will give another $8,000 this weekend so they can send WSFB $20,000.