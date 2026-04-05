WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 8 views of our feathered neighbors

Thanks for continuing to send West Seattle bird photos! We’ve gathered a few for this gallery. Above, Dan Ciske‘s view of Brant in the sunset; below, Robin Sinner photographed them earlier in the day:

Robin also shared this photo of a Barrow’s Goldeneye:

Leucistic (“caramel”) Crows turn up in West Seattle from time to time – Mark Rhea photographed this one:

Here’s a more conventionally colored one, courtesy of K. Smith:

K. also sent this unidentified bird (do you recognize it?):

And we have more recent views of the baby Anna’s Hummingbirds that recently fledged at West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor) – from Suzanne Krom:

And from Jerry Simmons:

Again, huge thanks to everyone who shares photos, from birds to breaking news and beyond – westseattleblog@gmail.com or (when urgent) text 206-293-6302 – thank you!