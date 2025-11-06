HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Thriftway’s 2025 ‘Holiday Taste’

Busy night at West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy, WSB sponsor) as shoppers sample possibilities for holiday meals, with three weeks to go until Thanksgiving. The “Holiday Taste” is a Thriftway tradition, with more than 20 vendors there offering samples of food and beverages, plus a chance to try what the store’s own deli is cooking up if you want someone else to do the cooking this season. As noted earlier, the store also is matching monetary donation made at its checkstands to the West Seattle Food Bank during the event. More photos later; the “Holiday Taste” continues until 7 pm.