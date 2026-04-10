FREE FUN: This year’s West Seattle YMCA Healthy Kids Day not just for kids

The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) has announced this year’s Healthy Kids Day festival for Saturday, April 18, with free activities for grownups too, nonmembers welcome too:

Saturday, April 18

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Free Community Event Enjoy activities for all ages, including:

– Dance & Zumba classes

– Swim lessons

– Fitness floor tips & demos

– Pilates Reformer sessions for adults Everything is FREE for the day! Whether you’re looking to get active, try something new, or spend quality time with family, Healthy Kids Day is the perfect place to start. Learn more: seattleymca.org/hkd

Healthy Kids Day happens at the Y’s main campus, 36th SW and SW Snoqualmie.