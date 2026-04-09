FOLLOWUP: Here’s what went wrong with NB 1st Avenue South Bridge

(Tuesday morning WSDOT camera image of stuck-open NB 1st Avenue S. Bridge)

And now we have followup information on Wednesday morning’s two-hour-plus northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge stuck-open problem. WSDOT spokesperson RB McKeon tells us it was electrical trouble, “fixed after an electrical engineer with advance knowledge of the electrical systems of the bridge arrived on site and was able to troubleshoot and repair the issue.” So that’s separate from the cracking that led to the need for repairs last month. Speaking of which, we also asked if the date is set yet for Phase 2 of those repairs – since it wasn’t when we published this report last week following a briefing given to a City Council committee. McKeon’s reply: “We do not yet have a start date for the Phase 2 repairs, but we are still tracking sometime at the end of April/beginning of May.”