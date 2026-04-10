Two new reasons to visit Duwamish Tribe’s Longhouse in West Seattle

The Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center in West Seattle has two new reasons for you to visit – venue and events coordinator Victoria Welch sent the photos above and below of “two new welcome figures permanently installed at the Duwamish Longhouse — something we’re incredibly proud of after years of planning.”

She adds, “We would love to invite the community to visit the Longhouse and experience the new welcome figures in person. The photos she sent show them from behind because “we hope people will come see them for themselves.” The Longhouse is open to the public 10 am-5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays; if you visit tomorrow, you might notice a special event happening – she explains, “We’ve also been hosting quarterly Native elders’ luncheons, and our upcoming gathering on April 11th has more than doubled in attendance. We are currently at capacity for the luncheon, but we’re so encouraged by the level of interest and support from so many different tribes.” (Another event coming up that IS open to the public is the Spring Art Market April 25-26.) The Longhouse is at 4705 West Marginal Way SW, and while it’s not on a bus route, the parking has expanded over the years (and there’s a nearby bike lane too).