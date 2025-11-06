FOOD NEED: West Seattle Food Bank update on SNAP situation, and two more ways to help

With the SNAP funding situation not yet settled, many people are still scrambling to figure out how to feed themselves and their families. We have word today of two more ways to help the West Seattle Food Bank deal with the increased demand for its services, plus an update on how much that demand has increased.

We asked Robbin Peterson of WSFB for that update; she replied, “We only have stats from Tuesday – Nov. 4 was our first open day after Nov. 1 and the non-funding of SNAP. We had a 60% increase in shoppers that day over the first Tuesday of October.” She says a citywide update is expected tomorrow afternoon from the Seattle Food Committee. And here’s why the situation is even more dire for those in need: “Area food banks learned yesterday that while SNAP is being funded at the 50% level for November, that will not result in families receiving half of their benefits. Instead, the USDA is decreasing the maximum SNAP allotment by half, then calculating benefits as normal using this lower ceiling. With this formula, most SNAP recipients will receive far less than half their normal benefit. Between court proceedings and the time needed for DSHS to recalculate November benefits, SNAP recipients will experience a significant delay – in addition to less funding – in food assistance this month.”

So here are two more ways to help WSFB help more neighbors than ever:

THRIFTWAY MATCH TONIGHT: Compiling some advance information for tonight’s West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) Holiday Taste (4-7 pm), we learned the store is matching monetary donations made at checkouts during the event – that means your money will count double!

PCC FOOD/$ DRIVE STARTS FRIDAY: Announced by WSFB, PCC-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is expanding its planned WSFB-support drive:

Starting this Friday, November 7, and now running through the end of the month, Admiral PCC will be hosting a food drive to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. Shoppers can support neighbors facing food insecurity by purchasing for donation shelf-stable items or making a financial contribution. West Seattle Food Bank representatives will be on site Saturday Nov. 8th and Sunday Nov. 9th to connect with shoppers, answer questions, and share information about how to receive help or get involved during this critical time. The third PCC food drive of the year in support of WSFB, this one comes at a critical time when food banks are under increased pressure to provide additional nutrition to families who rely on SNAP benefits.

You can of course donate directly to WSFB online here. Part of our area also is served by the White Center Food Bank, whose donation link is here.