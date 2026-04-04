PHOTOS: Huge crowd of egg hunters in Highland Park

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

What just might have been the biggest crowd at a West Seattle egg hunt today was lined up and waiting before the start of the event presented by Bethany Community Church and community partners at the Highland Park Elementary playground.

The Easter Bunny was even there to greet the estimated 500+ kids:

Egg-hunting of course was a thrill all its own:

The little ones also got to frolic in a sort of ball-pit setup:

And bubbles!

The Highland Park Corner Store‘s famous Tip Top Ice Cream was part of the fun:

The remaining West Seattle egg hunts are smaller ones held in conjunction with some of tomorrow’s Easter services.