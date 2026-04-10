From gardening to sports to theater to music, here’s our West Seattle Friday list!

(Alki seaspray, photographed by Lisa Ruiz)

Here’s what’s making a splash today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always peek days/weeks ahead):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring is garden time! See what’s new at the center, open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers is open at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), 10-11:30 am.

FREE TAX HELP: Free tax help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) 11 am-4 pm, registration required so don’t go unless you have (or can get) one!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED TODAY: SWSHS is preparing for tonight’s gala (see below).

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: 12:30-2 pm, a chance to practice at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) with other adult English-language learners.

KEEPING YOUR BRAIN HEALTHY: 4 pm presentation at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW), community welcome with RSVP.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Two baseball games and one softball game at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – in baseball, West Seattle HS vs. Seattle Prep at 3:30 pm, and Chief Sealth IHS vs. Nathan Hale at 7 pm; in softball, West Seattle HS hosts Ballard at NCSWAC, 4 pm.

‘TIDES OF HISTORY’: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s fundraising gala, 6 pm at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW), is sold out, so if you already have tickets, this is a reminder it’s happening tonight!

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

OPEN MIC IN ADMIRAL 6 pm open mic at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

KENYON HALL CABARET: 6:30 pm drag show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), all ages; our calendar listing has ticket info.

‘SOUND OF MUSIC’: Closing night for the West Seattle High School production of the classic musical, 7 pm curtain. (3000 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Summer Bedhead (on tour, from Denver), Session 0, Poysenberry. Doors at 7, music at 8. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, second performance of ArtsWest‘s new “speculative fiction” play. (4711 California SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), spinning tonight with DJ Swervewon, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to live music with Sugar of a Down and Little Sister, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!