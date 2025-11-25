TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Holiday-week Tuesday notes

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today: More rain, high in the mid-40s. Sunrise will be at 7:29 am; sunset will be at 4:23 pm.

TRAFFIC ALERT

As reported here Monday, sewer work is expected to block a lane on southbound California SW between Alaska and Edmunds.

SCHOOL CHANGES THIS WEEK

From Seattle Public Schools:

November 24-26 = Family-Teacher conference days in elementary and K-8 schools. No school for elementary and K-8 schools, varies by school. Most middle schools are open.

In West Seattle, one unique schedule – Denny International Middle School is open today, closed Wednesday-Friday.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route is on the three-boat schedule, with M/V Cathlamet, M/V Kittitas, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any changes. This route WILL run on a holiday schedule on Thursday.

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes. Metro will run on a Sunday schedule on Thursday.

Water Taxi – regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule. The WS WT will NOT run on Thursday.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!