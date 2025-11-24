BIZNOTE & TRAFFIC ALERT: Repairs planned for sewer-line collapse that has temporarily closed Poggie Tavern

(WSB file photo)

Poggie Tavern proprietor Joel Stedman says he and the staff are extra-bummed the tavern can’t be open this holiday week to share holiday cheer and festive decorations. The Poggie’s been closed since a sewer-line problem was discovered this past weekend, and it’s turned out to be bigger than suspected – after consulting with multiple plumbers, they learned that a line had apparently collapsed. It’s part of their building, the city has told them, not part of the public infrastructure, but it stretches out into the street, so when repairs start first thing tomorrow morning, they expect a lane closure out front (if you haven’t been to The Poggie, it’s on the west side of the 4700 block of California SW). Stedman says they’re hoping it can be fixed by the weekend but could take more than a week – especially with the holiday – so they’re not sure how soon they’ll be able to reopen, but he’s confident that things will “be all right” before long. He says other owners of local establishments in old buildings have been offering commiseration and advice, and he’s really appreciative of that. Anything else the community can do? we asked. One suggestion: Patronize their sibling establishment, Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW), which Stedman and wife Margo Beaver opened more than a year before taking over The Poggie in early 2020.