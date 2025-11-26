THANKSGIVING DAY INFO: Our lists of West Seattle restaurants and coffee shops planning to be open, and grocery-store hours

Every year we check with West Seattle restaurants and coffee shops to find out who plans to be open on Thanksgiving Day, and publish those lists. So we’re reminding you today that both lists for tomorrow are updated – restaurants here, coffee shops here. Caveat – sometimes venues change their plans after we contact them, so some years there’s a holiday anomaly. Meantime, for emergency shopping on the big day, our Holiday Guide has the list of West Seattle grocery-store hours, plus Thanksgiving morning run/walk/dance events, and of course the rest of the seasonal info, from Santa photos to Hanukkah lighting to Winter Solstice gatherings to New Year’s!