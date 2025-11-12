Police investigating report of man following two children in Morgan Junction

Police are investigating an incident in Morgan Junction this afternoon which has led to the principal of Gatewood Elementary sending an FYI to families. First, here’s principal Kyna Hogg‘s note, forwarded to us by multiple Gatewood parents:

Dear Gatewood Families and Staff,

I wanted to let you know about an incident that occurred near Gatewood this afternoon and to remind everyone about safety when walking home from school.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department received a report that a man was following two girls walking along California Ave. Community members who witnessed the situation intervened and told the girls to run, which they did. Police responded quickly and took the man into custody.

At this time, the police have not identified the two girls involved, and there is no ongoing threat to our school community. If you believe your child may have been one of the students involved, please contact me so I can connect you with the investigating officers.

While this appears to have been an isolated incident, it’s a good opportunity to remind our students and families about safety when walking to and from school. Please take a few moments to review the following tips with your child:

-Walk with a friend or in a group whenever possible.

-Stay on main roads and sidewalks; avoid alleys or shortcuts.

-Be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions such as phones or headphones.

-If someone makes you uncomfortable or follows you, run to a safe place (such as a nearby business or home) and ask for help.

-Report anything suspicious to a trusted adult or directly to the police.

The district offers resources for students who walk or bike to school. If you are interested in having your student join a walking group, you can learn more on the district website.

We are grateful to the community members who acted quickly today and to the Seattle Police for their swift response. If you have any questions, please contact me directly.