Memorial service planned December 6 for Mary Ann Scott, 1937-2025

Family and friends will gather December 6 to remember Mary Ann Scott, and are sharing this remembrance with her community:

Mary Ann (Weir) Scott

1937-2025

Mary Ann Scott, 87, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 14, 1937, in Spokane, Washington, the daughter of Ralph and Mary Weir, and one of 6 children.

Mary Ann attended Marycliff High School, where her spirit, talent, and sense of adventure shone early. As a young girl, she was a certified lifeguard and a proud member of the award-winning Silver Mermaids synchronized underwater ballet team. She later became a singer in a swing band and was crowned Miss Sweetheart of Spokane in 1956.

Mary Ann met Thomas Scott and married in 1957. They first made their home in Pittsburgh. PA, where they welcomed their daughter before later settling in Seattle, where their three sons were born. As a mother of 4, Mary Ann was endlessly supportive – present at every game, event and milestone- always cheering her children on with unwavering devotion.

She was a gourmet cook, an avid antique enthusiast, and loved to dance. Her beautiful voice found a home in the church choir, and her warmth, friendship, and generosity touched everyone she met. Mary Ann also enjoyed a remarkable and successful 48-year career as a realtor, where she was deeply respected and loved by clients and colleagues alike.

Above all, Mary Ann’s greatest happiness came from her devotion to her faith and family. Her love for them – steady, boundless, and joyful – was returned to her in abundance. She was known for her radiant smile, her kindness, and her eagerness to embrace any adventure.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter Kari (Peter), her 3 sons Mike (Rachel), Greg (Emmylu), Tom Jr., her former husband Tom Sr.; her sister Judith, companion Rick; her sister-in-law Annie; niece Heather; granddaughters Claire and Kaela; grandson Aaron (Elisa); and 4 great-grandchildren Ernie, Joseph, Bobby, and Lucia.

Our family will forever treasure her love, laughter, and the joy she brought into our lives. A service will be held for Mary Ann on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in West Seattle, 7000 35th Ave SW.

Rosary 10:00 AM (optional)

Mass 10:30 AM

Private family burial service immediately following