HAPPENING NOW: Holiday open house at CAPERS, with Giving Tree launch

By Hayden Andersen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Until 4 PM today, furnishing and gift store CAPERS, a cornerstone business in the West Seattle Junction, will be hosting its yearly holiday-season open house. This event coincides with a milestone as proprietor Lisa Myers celebrates the store’s 40th year open.

Visitors today will be able to enjoy in-store specials, beverages, and food, as well as their annual giving-tree program.

A highlight every year, the giving tree is put up in partnership with The Hickman House, a local housing program that helps women and children who survived domestic violence. Residents place wishes on the tree, and visitors can purchase the gifts, deliver them to CAPERS by 12/22, and help women and children in need during the holiday season.

Brendan, who’s been working at Capers for four years, is still blown away by the outpouring of support for both the open house and the giving tree. “The community here is fantastic,” she said. “We have people who come in weeks before the tree is up, asking if they can donate.”

The community support is felt by more than just the permanent staff, said Angie Marcelynas, a local artist showing off her work this morning, as guests milled about the store. Marcelynas is a longtime West Seattle resident, and for the last three and a half years, she’s been selling her handmade jewelry under the brand The Little Merle.

Marcelynas, who specializes in making jewelry out of recycled material, has been a CAPERS regular for over a decade. “I remember when it was still two locations,” She said, while showing off a selection of newly made pins – a recent favorite of hers. “And I buy an ornament from them every single year.”

“Businesses like CAPERS give artists a space,” said Marcelynas. “It’s all around a great community to be a part of.”

CAPERS will host other artists throughout the season (continuing with Thursday’s West Seattle Art Walk). This will also be CAPERS’ second year back from their pandemic hiatus from Santa Claus photos. Starting on the first weekend of December, they’ll host DIY photos every Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 to 11 AM. Following in the season’s tradition of giving to others, the funds from photographs will be donated to the West Seattle Food Bank, says Brendan.

In the meantime, the CAPERS open house continues until 4 PM today, bringing their own flavor of holiday cheer to The Junction. For more information about the Hickman House and the giving tree, check here.