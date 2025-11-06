West Seattle, Washington

FERRY UPDATE: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth delays because of rescue

November 6, 2025 7:35 pm
7:35 PM: You might experience delays on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth Washington State Ferries route. The VesselWatch tracker shows M/V Chimacum off course, in Colvos Passage just south of Southworth; a texter whose wife is on one of the boats says the crew told her there’s a rescue operation under way. Nothing in WSF alerts yet but we’re trying to find out more.

7:46 PM: A WSF spokesperson looked into it for us and reports that indeed, the Triangle Route boats were involved in a rescue: A man was taken off an “adrift” 35-foot cabin cruiser. He’s OK. No other details so far. The ferries are now getting back to their usual routes.

  • Mike November 6, 2025 (8:00 pm)
    The ferry crews are great people.  They are not only our transit workers on the water, but step in as first responders when the call comes or they see the need.  Nice work team!

