FERRY UPDATE: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth delays because of rescue

7:35 PM: You might experience delays on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth Washington State Ferries route. The VesselWatch tracker shows M/V Chimacum off course, in Colvos Passage just south of Southworth; a texter whose wife is on one of the boats says the crew told her there’s a rescue operation under way. Nothing in WSF alerts yet but we’re trying to find out more.

7:46 PM: A WSF spokesperson looked into it for us and reports that indeed, the Triangle Route boats were involved in a rescue: A man was taken off an “adrift” 35-foot cabin cruiser. He’s OK. No other details so far. The ferries are now getting back to their usual routes.