ELECTION 2025: Mayor-elect Katie Wilson’s promise

We are at the Labor Temple in Georgetown, where Mayor-elect Katie Wilson has just delivered her victory speech and answered a few media questions. No audience, just reporters and photographers. She promised to be “a mayor for everyone,” including those who did not support her. She had warm words for outgoing Mayor Bruce Harrell despite the “bruising campaign” against her. How she won, she said, was the result of thousands of volunteers: “No one saw us coming!” We videorecorded the entire speech and will add it when back at HQ.