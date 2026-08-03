FOLLOWUP: Log House Museum announces grand-opening dates for new ‘Beyond Alki’ exhibit

(Photo courtesy Log House Museum – volunteers previewing ‘Beyond Alki’)

The Log House Museum‘s brand-new “Beyond Alki” exhibit is finally ready to go public! Here’s the announcement we just received to share with you:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society announces the grand opening of a new exhibition at the Log House Museum, a city of Seattle landmark located one block from Alki Beach.

Beyond Alki: Stories of West Seattle and the Duwamish Peninsula opens this month after more than two years of planning and a two-month closure for installation.

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society invites the community to celebrate the grand opening with two events – Washington Museum Day this Saturday, August 8 from 10 am to 4 pm and during a grand opening celebration on Thursday, August 20 from 5 to 7:30 pm. Both events will be held at the Log House Museum.

The exhibit is the culmination of a multi-year interpretive planning project supported by a community advisory committee and Maritime Washington National Heritage Area.

“We are excited to welcome our community to experience our new exhibit, explore local history, and to learn more about how this place has been shaped by the people and the land around us,” says Executive Director Elizabeth Rudrud.

About ‘Beyond Alki’

Alki was first called sbaqʷabqs. It means prairie in Lushootseed, the language of Coast Salish people. It describes how Alki looked — grassy plains and scattered stands of fir trees.

Settlers who accessed federal land grants arrived in 1851 and called it “Alki” which translates to “by and by” in Chinook Jargon, a trade language of the era. These settlers envisioned a major city from this shore.

As Seattle grew, so did the Duwamish Peninsula – industry developed, waterways changed, and forests disappeared (almost). Newcomers arrived in waves and built homes, schools, businesses, and neighborhoods – each leaving an imprint on the community.

Beyond Alki highlights the significance of Alki Beach, shares stories from communities across the Duwamish Peninsula, incorporates new interactive experiences – visitors can listen to music from West Seattle’s past from an interactive music listening station – and highlights artifacts, including the recently acquired Rolf Neslund Memorial Shrine bust.

The exhibit was supported by generous sponsors and donors, including 4Culture, Nucor Steel, the Hugh and Jane Ferguson Foundation, Maritime Washington National Heritage Area, the City of Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, the Norcliff Foundation, the City of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, Mechanics Bank, and the West Seattle Garden Tour.