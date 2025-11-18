BIZNOTE: Miso in Highland Park ‘temporarily closed,’ again

We don’t know if this sign on the door at 16th SW and SW Holden has been up for hours, days, or weeks, but we just noticed it, pulling over after spotting it while passing by. Considering a huge WE’RE OPEN banner is hanging above the same door, it’s worth a mention. The up-and-down history of what started two years ago as Miso Chef Korea and then morphed to simply Miso seems to be in another down period; the handwritten sign says the restaurant is “temporarily closed due to difficult circumstances.” The restaurant had a temporary closure last year too.