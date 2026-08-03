WEST SEATTLE SKY: Wildfire smoke returns, as National Weather Service issues Air Quality Alert

If you hadn’t already noticed the distinct tinge to the sunlight, the disappearance of the Olympics is another telltale clue that wildfire smoke is back. That was our view looking west from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4500 block of Beach Drive SW) at 10:30 am. For now, the surface air quality here is still OK, but not for long; the National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert, to be in effect from noon today until 5 pm Wednesday. The alert warns, “Air quality conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day today as smoke begins to mix down to the surface.”