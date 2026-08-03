‘Constitutional observe’ training, summer food drive, more for your West Seattle Monday

(SDOT camera view from California/Admiral)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER FOOD DRIVE: If you can help, this is continuing daily at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our story has the list of what is most needed.

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), whatever the weather, 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS OPEN: With sunshine and a high temperature above 70 degrees expected, West Seattle’s regular Monday wading-pool lineup will be open – noon to 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way, upper park near the north lot) and at EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor saltwater swimming pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: The weekly 2 pm meeting for previews and briefings is canceled this week.

‘CONSTITUTIONAL OBSERVER’ TRAINING: In response to increased ICE activity in West Seattle, in-person training presented by West Seattle Indivisible and partners regarding how to observe and report, 6:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – our calendar listing has details and RSVP link.

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people going through grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

PRACTICE SPEAKING SPANISH: 6:30-8:30 pm, this informal group gathers at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW), all welcome – just be ready to speak Spanish while participating!

ALKI MEDITATION: Two places to get centered on Monday nights – first, meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Also, there’s free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues offer trivia tonight- 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), $2 cash to enter … and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska, entrance on California)

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Register at 7, play at 7:30, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Sing as your Monday closes out – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Huge thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar, which we update daily; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!