BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Miso (Chef Korea) reopens, with new hours

Good news for fans of Miso (Chef Korea) at 1513 SW Holden in Highland Park – the restaurant has reopened, and changed its hours. Two weeks ago, there were concerns it was gone for good when a sign reading SORRY CLOSED DOWN appeared on the door along with a city-issued water-shutoff warning. Then two days later, a new sign declared the closure “temporary,” and a social-media message said “see you in (a) few days,” explaining they were “temporarily closed for renovations.” So we’ve been watching, and confirmed today that Miso has reopened. We asked what they’d renovated, and the person behind the counter said they’d changed their mind about renovations. They did change their hours a bit – they’re now open 11 am to 9 pm, Mondays-Saturdays, closed Sundays.