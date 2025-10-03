YOU CAN HELP: Fauntleroy Fall Festival’s last call for volunteers

(WSB photo from 2024 festival)

The Fauntleroy Fall Festival is two weeks from Sunday, and we’ve mentioned before that it runs entirely on volunteer power and donations. If you can help out at the festival this year, organizers would be thrilled to have you on the team. That includes young volunteers: “Students who have a volunteer hours requirement, we’re more than happy to sign their documentation that they volunteered to help the community.” The festival is 2-5 pm Sunday, October 19,in and around the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, Church, and YMCA. Go here to see what help is needed and how to volunteer!