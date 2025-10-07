You asked, we asked: Here’s what Seattle Public Utilities crews were doing at Barton Standpipe last weekend

You might have driven/rode/walked past that green structure at 38th SW/SW Barton many times – along the busy route between Westwood Village and the Fauntleroy Y, Schoolhouse, Church, and ferry dock – without knowing what it was. It’s the 98-year-old Barton Standpipe, and Seattle Public Utilities work over the weekend piqued neighbors’ curiosity. Brad Wong from SPU answered our question about what was going on:

Over the weekend of October 4 and 5, crews from Seattle Public Utilities installed a pressure relief valve at the Barton Standpipe property. This new valve will open and discharge water if this zone experiences high pressure. This will protect SPU water mains and private property plumbing. A new drain was installed to capture any discharged water. It is tied into the existing standpipe drain line. The grounds will be repaired after all other work is complete. This work started several weeks ago. SPU, which does not foresee additional heavy construction, expects the work to be completed by November. Crews from SPU’s Utility Operations & Maintenance, Water Distribution, and Drainage and Wastewater teams were involved with the weekend work.

Back at the time of the Big West Seattle Flush nine years ago to address chronic water discoloration, SPU told us the Barton Standpipe had been decommissioned, so we’re following up for clarity on whether it does or does not hold water.