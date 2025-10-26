WINDSTORM AFTERMATH: Tree trouble persists

It’s hard to fully appreciate the precarious dangling status of that branch over the center of the Admiral Way hill without driving/riding under it, as we did (photo taken by passenger) this afternoon. We mentioned it in our as-it-happened windstorm coverage overnight, and it’s one of multiple trouble spots lingering today, with cleanup yet to come. Not seen in our photo, the cones and signage beneath it. If you know of other trees still blocking roads, aerially or otherwise, please let us know if you can so we can check on their status before the am commute – thank you!