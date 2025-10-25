WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind brings tree down onto Fauntleroy power line

7:35 PM: Thanks to Sarah for first word of the first significant outage in West Seattle since the Wind Advisory kicked in this afternoon: A tree is down on a line at 45th SW and SW Hemlock [map], a couple blocks east of Lincoln Park, and 117 homes are out of power. Police are blocking off streets in the area, which is along a set of “switchbacks” used as a cut-through from California SW to Fauntleroy Way SW.

7:48 PM: Not West Seattle, but we just got a tip and a question about this: Just south of White Center, the Ambaum Boulevard curves are blocked by a fallen tree, so if you have to head south, find an alternate route (like 1st Avenue S.).