A ‘beautiful’ list for your West Seattle Tuesday!

Thanks to Scott for the photo of that message seen near Lincoln Park’s south lot over the weekend. Scott’s reaction? “Pure joy.” If you’re looking for something to be joyful about, maybe you’ll find it on our list of event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Bloodworks Northwest is in West Seattle today and tomorrow – go here to find a spot to sign up to give blood if you can.

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE … open now through noon, drop in with your little one(s). (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: 10 am-11:30 am drop-in program for ages 0-5 and their caregivers at The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW; WSB sponsor).

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: With the high temperature expected to hit the 80s, it’s a great day to visit the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), free, scheduled 11 am-8 pm daily.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course. (4470 35th SW)

SEATTLE TRANSIT MEASURE ANNOUNCEMENT: At 1 pm, Mayor Katie Wilson will announce her plan for the renewal/expansion of the Seattle Transit Measure, a voter-approved sales tax that pays for transit service beyond what Metro funds.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

NO CITY COUNCIL MEETING TODAY: Regular weekly 2 pm meeting is canceled.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Free assistance for students, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

JAM AT KENYON HALL: 6:30 pm signups and doors for free monthly instrumental jam session at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

OPEN MIC AT TIM’S: 7 pm at all-ages open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPER CLUB: Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) have launched this weekly event for stand-up paddleboarders – details here – 5:30 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

INTERFAITH FREEDOM VIGIL: Weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza candlelight vigil open to all. (61st SW and Alki SW)

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you aren’t a Boeing employee – the link explains how to RSVP.

PAST, PRESENT, & ELSEWHERE: Album-listening sessions at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), every Tuesday night, 7-9 pm.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue tonight, 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia venues tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: After trivia, karaoke at 9 pm. (2306 California SW)

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!