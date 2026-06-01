Interested in water polo? Free clinic Friday with West Seattle girls-team players!

Middle- and high-school-age girls are invited to this Friday’s free clinic with West Seattle Water Polo student-athletes! Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

West Seattle Girls Water Polo team will be hosting a free clinic for middle and high school aged girls on Friday, June 5, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Southwest Pool. Learn and play alongside the high school girls team players, under the direction of WSHS Coach Emily Hernandez. Find out what this growing sport is all about – and get a chance to learn the basics. This is an educational event open to all 6th through 12th grade girls regardless of which school they attend. This year the team included players from WSHS, CSIHS, Vashon HS, and Garfield HS. Registration required in advance of the event. Please contact WSWP to receive a link to register: wshswaterpolo@gmail.com

For those rising 9th graders interested in starting their polo training early, new swim team coach Ryan O’Donnell will be at the clinic to meet swimmers and answer questions about the fall swim season at WSHS. Girls’ swim team practices start in late August.