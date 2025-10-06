WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Decoration spotlights start!

Last week we started asking for your photos of Halloween decorations – either your own, or someplace you’ve seen – and one of the first replies came from Jaime and Jill in South Delridge, who sent these photos: “These are our Halloween decorations on Delridge Way SW between Trenton and Cloverdale. Better to look after dark.”

